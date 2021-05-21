Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

