Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Boosted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

