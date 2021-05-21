Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 53,375 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

