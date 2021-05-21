Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.69

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $13.34. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 5,762 shares traded.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

