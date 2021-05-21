YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. TheStreet cut YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.