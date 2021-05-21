YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

YETI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

