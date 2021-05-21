Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $964.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $959.29 million to $968.43 million. Autodesk posted sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,191. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.