Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.78.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

