Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,045. Insperity has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

