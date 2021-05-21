Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

