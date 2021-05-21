Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,957. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $533.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

