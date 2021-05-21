Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,608. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

