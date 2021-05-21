Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,291. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

