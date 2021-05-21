Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $278.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.56 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,082 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

