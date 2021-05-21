Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 6,693,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

