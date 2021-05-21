Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.49. Leidos reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

NYSE:LDOS remained flat at $$102.74 on Friday. 317,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

