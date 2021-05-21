Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $11.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.55 million to $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 10,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

