Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $68.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

