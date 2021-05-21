Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post sales of $133.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.77 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

