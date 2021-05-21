Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.22). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 710,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,425,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

