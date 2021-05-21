Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 457.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

