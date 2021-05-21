Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 675,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.