Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.88. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

