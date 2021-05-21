Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Comerica posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

