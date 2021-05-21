Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $259.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.63 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,737,635 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 235,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,010. Enova International has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

