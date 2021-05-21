Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $59.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. 320,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Materialise has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

