Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of MIXT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
