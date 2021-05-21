Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

