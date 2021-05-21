Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.41. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 256.6% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,805. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.