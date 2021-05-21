Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post -$2.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post ($2.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

