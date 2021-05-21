Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

