Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 679,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,967. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

