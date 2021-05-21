Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANGN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $5,670,000.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.