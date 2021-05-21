Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,468,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

