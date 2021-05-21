Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 117,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

