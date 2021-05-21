Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

