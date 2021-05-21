Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

