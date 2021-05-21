Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $302.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

