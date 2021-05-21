Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

