Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,866 shares of company stock worth $6,062,994. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

