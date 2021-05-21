Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Hold”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

