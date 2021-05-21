Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.74 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $25,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

