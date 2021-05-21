Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to “Hold”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.