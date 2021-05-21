Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Buy

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

