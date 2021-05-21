Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

