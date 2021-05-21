Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of Zalando stock remained flat at $$103.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Zalando has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15.
About Zalando
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.