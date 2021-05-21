Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Zalando stock remained flat at $$103.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Zalando has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

