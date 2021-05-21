Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Zcash has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $181.01 or 0.00444128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00175243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00218639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,814,419 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

