Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $493.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.16. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $16,715,187. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.