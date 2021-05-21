Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,149.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $626,014.86 and $108,149.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00366328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00198203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00843139 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

