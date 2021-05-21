Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00415809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00170619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00264083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004416 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

