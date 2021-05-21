Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $5,785,357.50 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Zendesk by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 352,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Zendesk by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zendesk by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

